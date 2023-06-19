Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Vistra has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Vistra has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vistra to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $25.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Vistra has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $32,716,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 9,938.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,147,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $25,053,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.