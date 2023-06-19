Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,361,066 shares of company stock worth $1,798,417,169. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $155.53 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.97 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

