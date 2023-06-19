Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.91.

WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.97 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,361,066 shares of company stock worth $1,798,417,169. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

