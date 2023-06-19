Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Decreased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.9% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WM opened at $165.03 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.96 and its 200-day moving average is $159.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

