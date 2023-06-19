Wedbush Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $290.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $246.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $247.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,293,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

