Wells Fargo & Company Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $503.28.

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $390.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

