Wells Fargo & Company Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $89.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PNW. Mizuho increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $67,970,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,612,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

