West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

NYSE WFG opened at $79.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 386,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 257,798 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 158,797.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 95.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

