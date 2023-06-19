Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Lowered to $106.00 at KeyCorp

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.27.

WLK opened at $114.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.43.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Westlake by 0.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Westlake by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

