WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 87.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of WHF opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $311.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.25. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

WHF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at WhiteHorse Finance

In related news, Director John Bolduc acquired 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,314. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 34,673 shares of company stock worth $402,161. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Articles

