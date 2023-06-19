Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 254,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVV opened at $441.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.18. The company has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

