Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,424 shares of company stock worth $38,320,705 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $222.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.14. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $226.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

