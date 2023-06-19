World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Announces Dividend of $0.14

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

World Fuel Services has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. World Fuel Services has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of INT opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,982.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 154.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 382.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

