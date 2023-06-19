Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,912,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Xylem by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL opened at $113.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

