Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.26.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ZS opened at $154.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 14.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,452,000 after acquiring an additional 190,125 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.