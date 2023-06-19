Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.26.

Shares of ZS opened at $154.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,230,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 14.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,452,000 after acquiring an additional 190,125 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

