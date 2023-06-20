1,700 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after acquiring an additional 710,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.7 %

PLD stock opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.91. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

