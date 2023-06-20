180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,197 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.8 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

