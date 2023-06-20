180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

