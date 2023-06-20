2,713 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.6 %

CVS stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

