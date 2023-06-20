360 Financial Inc. Buys 35,000 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of AMMO worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMMO news, COO Jared Rowe Smith acquired 55,000 shares of AMMO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POWW opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. AMMO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

