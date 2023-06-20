360 Financial Inc. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,625,000. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 46,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

