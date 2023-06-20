360 Financial Inc. Has $8.39 Million Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 4.4% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $507.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.58 and its 200 day moving average is $429.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $517.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

