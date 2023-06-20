360 Financial Inc. Has $8.85 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

360 Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $367.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.18. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $372.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

