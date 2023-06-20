360 Financial Inc. Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises about 0.6% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

