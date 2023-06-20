360 Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIOO. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,034 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average is $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

