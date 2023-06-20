360 Financial Inc. Invests $317,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $185.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.86 and a one year high of $188.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.67.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

