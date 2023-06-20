360 Financial Inc. Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 1.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,604 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,387 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,990,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,412 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

