360 Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,319,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.38 and a 200-day moving average of $178.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

