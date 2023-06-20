360 Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,066.67%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

