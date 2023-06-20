360 Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $2,305,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

