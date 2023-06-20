360 Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

360 Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,152,000 after buying an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,390,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,215,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,458,000 after buying an additional 139,101 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $240.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.76. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.38 and a 12 month high of $248.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

