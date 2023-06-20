360 Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

360 Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 984,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 292,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 105,068 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 83,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

XMHQ opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $586.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.