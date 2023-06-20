360 Financial Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

360 Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.1% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,704,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 101,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $148.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.84.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.