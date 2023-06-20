360 Financial Inc. Sells 7,600 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

360 Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stem were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Stem by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,490,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 54,271 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Stem by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Stem by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

Stem Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of STEM stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

