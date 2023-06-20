3i Group plc (LON:III) Raises Dividend to GBX 29.75 Per Share

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.75 ($0.38) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $23.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,974 ($25.26) on Tuesday. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,042 ($13.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,036 ($26.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,843.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,625.15. The company has a market capitalization of £19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13.
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
