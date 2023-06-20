4,396 Shares in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Bought by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of CSM stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $442.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

