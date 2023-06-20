790 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,886,000. Applied Materials comprises 1.2% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average is $116.14. The company has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

