AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF) & iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Head to Head Analysis

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) and AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iRobot and AB Electrolux (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get iRobot alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRobot $1.18 billion 1.19 -$286.30 million ($12.33) -4.14 AB Electrolux (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AB Electrolux (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRobot.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRobot 0 2 0 0 2.00 AB Electrolux (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iRobot and AB Electrolux (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

iRobot presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.61%. AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus price target of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 899.63%. Given AB Electrolux (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AB Electrolux (publ) is more favorable than iRobot.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of iRobot shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of iRobot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iRobot and AB Electrolux (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRobot -32.04% -33.78% -19.75% AB Electrolux (publ) N/A N/A N/A

About iRobot

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services. It also provides H1 Handheld Vacuum, a portable vacuum; H1 Handheld Vacuum accessories comprising filters, chargers, batteries, and an extension kit that converts the H1 Handheld Vacuum into a stick vacuum; air purifiers under the Aeris brand; Root robots to help children learn how to code; and Create 3, a mobile robot platform that offers an opportunity for educators, developers, and high-school and college students to program behaviors, sounds, movements, and add additional electronics, as well as sells filters and fabric covers. The company sells its products through chain stores and other national retailers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through its website and app, and e-commerce websites. iRobot Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

(Get Rating)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories. It also provides hobs, ovens, and hoods; and tumble dryers. The company offers its products under the Electrolux, AEG, and Frigidaire brands through retailers, buying groups, and independent stores. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.