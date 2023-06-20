Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

