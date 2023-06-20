AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in AbbVie by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.72. The stock has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

