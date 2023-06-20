Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AOD opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.