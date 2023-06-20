Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Critical Comparison

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Sphere Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $1.07 billion 0.79 $74.10 million $0.75 13.04 Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.59 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -7.34

Profitability

Accel Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sphere Entertainment. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accel Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Sphere Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 6.33% 45.56% 9.63% Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Accel Entertainment and Sphere Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sphere Entertainment 0 3 0 0 2.00

Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.92%. Sphere Entertainment has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.65%. Given Accel Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Sphere Entertainment.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Sphere Entertainment on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. It also provides licensed establishment partners gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, the firm operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates 70 entertainment dining and nightlife venues spanning 20 markets across five continents under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

