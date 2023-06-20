Accenture (ACN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) is set to post its 5/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 22nd. Analysts expect Accenture to post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Accenture to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $319.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.67.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.58.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

