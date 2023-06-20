ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,443 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide comprises about 4.5% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.11. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.68 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.80%. Equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACIW shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 39,667 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $183,311.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 39,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

