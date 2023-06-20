Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Short Interest Update

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 406,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. Acrivon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.30. Research analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACRV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.