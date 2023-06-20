Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,550,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 23,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

