Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adagene stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Adagene stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Adagene has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

