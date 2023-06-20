adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in May

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,556,400 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 1,659,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,729.3 days.
adidas Trading Up 0.1 %
ADDDF opened at $191.15 on Tuesday. adidas has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.86 and a 200 day moving average of $158.98.
About adidas
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDDF)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.