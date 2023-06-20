Adobe Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Adobe in a research report issued on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the software company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2023 earnings at $12.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.43 EPS.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.42.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $495.18 on Monday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

