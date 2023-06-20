Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $506.42.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.44. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $557,101,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 36,653.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 839,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

